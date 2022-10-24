APTV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Aptiv PLC (APTV) Now

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is -47.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.96 and a high of $180.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $84.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.38% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.25% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -8.8% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.04, the stock is 3.45% and -5.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -19.28% off its SMA200. APTV registered -48.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.26%.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.07%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $24.18B and $16.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 209.23 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.65% and -51.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.93M, and float is at 269.85M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK KEVIN P,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $86.04 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $87.97 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the APTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 6,665 shares at an average price of $98.76 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 605,892 shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV).

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is -3.29% lower over the past 12 months. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -48.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.