Are we looking at the next big move in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is -15.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.51 and a high of $612.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $464.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.56% off its average median price target of $562.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.43% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -5.09% lower than the price target low of $455.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $478.18, the stock is 1.09% and -5.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -6.92% off its SMA200. COST registered 0.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.36%.

The stock witnessed a -1.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.63%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 304000 employees, a market worth around $217.85B and $226.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.39 and Fwd P/E is 29.48. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.63% and -21.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 443.90M, and float is at 441.64M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GALANTI RICHARD A,the company’sExecutive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that GALANTI RICHARD A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $471.12 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29318.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Murphy James P. (Executive VP) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $525.20 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36230.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, DENMAN KENNETH D (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $521.68 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 5,197 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.53% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.82% lower over the same period.