Are we looking at the next big move in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is -67.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.39 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.05% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 4.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is -5.20% and -18.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -50.84% off its SMA200. JELD registered -68.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.78%.

The stock witnessed a -10.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.68%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $740.29M and $4.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.19 and Fwd P/E is 4.93. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.50% and -69.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.22M, and float is at 83.06M with Short Float at 4.60%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $8.57 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.6 million shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 61,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $9.08 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.57 million shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) acquired 89,100 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 11,518,236 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -24.43% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is -42.58% lower over the same period. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is -38.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.