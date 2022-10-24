Are we looking at the next big move in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is -51.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $14.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.26% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.53% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is 6.31% and -8.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -29.88% off its SMA200. RWT registered -54.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.41%.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.77%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $744.84M and $664.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.49. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.23% and -54.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redwood Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.66M, and float is at 115.65M with Short Float at 7.66%.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stone Andrew P,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Stone Andrew P sold 9,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $12.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99920.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Macomber Sasha G. (Chief Human Resource Officer) bought a total of 933 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $13.82 per share for $12899.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1072.0 shares of the RWT stock.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -43.91% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -61.91% lower over the same period. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -66.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.