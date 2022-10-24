Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) is -63.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $94.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $300000000.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $300000000.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $300000000.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.58, the stock is 14.19% and -21.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -10.55% at the moment leaves the stock -44.61% off its SMA200. ASTI registered -93.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.86.

The stock witnessed a -14.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.34%, and is 69.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 58.93% over the week and 24.41% over the month.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $166.76M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.16% and -95.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-157.00%).

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -450.70% this year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.59M, and float is at 16.49M with Short Float at 0.27%.