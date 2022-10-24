AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) is 214.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVEO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $14.76, the stock is 53.62% and 69.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 149.94% off its SMA200. AVEO registered 123.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 188.85%.

The stock witnessed a 81.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.16%, and is 47.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $484.28M and $79.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.36. Profit margin for the company is -45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 382.35% and -1.27% from its 52-week high.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year.

The shares outstanding are 34.50M, and float is at 31.60M with Short Float at 3.36%.

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.