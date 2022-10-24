Best 5 Pre-Market Movers Stocks to Buy Right Now

Premarket movers provide traders and investors with valuable insight into the market’s strength and direction. A trader can trade premarket using an electronic communication network (ECN) or an alternative trading system (ATS). Premarket movers usually experience wide bid-ask spreads because of limited volume and liquidity. It is common for retail brokers to offer stock premarket movers, but they put restrictions regarding what types of orders they accept.

Here are five pre-market movers you might find interesting.

Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares were rising 68.10% to trade at $0.4036 in pre-market at last check. AGTC’s stock gained 3.22% to close Friday’s session at $0.24. The stock volume remained at 0.36 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.73 million shares within the past 50 days. AGTC shares have fallen by -90.97% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -0.25% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -35.97%, while over the past six months, it has shed -76.46%. Further, the company has a current market of $15.71 million and its outstanding shares stood at 67.63 million.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock. BTIG Research issued a stock update for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) on June 15, 2021, in which the firm assigned a “Buy” rating. Stifel on March 02, 2021, rated the stock at “a Buy,”. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -75.42%, while it is -31.59% below and -8.35% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 0.36 million against a 3-month average of 893.21K.

Waitr Holdings

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is rising on the charts today, up 34.39% to trade at $0.1899 at the last check in premarket trading. On Friday, shares in Waitr Holdings Inc. rise 0.86% to close the day at $0.14. The volume of shares traded was 8.72 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 5.09 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.14 and $0.154. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -0.54. WTRH’s stock has gained 6.64% of its value in the previous five sessions and -13.84% over the past month but has lost -80.91% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.2078 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.3159. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 37.68.

ORTALE BUFORD H, Director, of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), sold 97,595 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Sep 01. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.24 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $23,598. As of the close of the Sale, Director now directly holds 320,192 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $44826.88. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

Sientra

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has advanced 20.00% at $0.348 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Monday. The stock of SIEN lost -26.40% to complete the last trading session at $0.29. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.288 and $0.3344. It traded 7.24 million shares, which was above its daily average of 0.86 million shares over 100 days. SIEN’s shares have dropped by -59.59% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -44.72% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 2.07.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a well-known specialized pointer made by Larry Williams to help recognize overbought and oversold circumstances. Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN)’s Williams Percent Range or Williams %R at the time of writing is to be seated at 98.59% for 9-Day. It is also calculated for different time spans. Currently, for this organization, Williams %R is stood at 98.80% for 14-Day, 98.80% for 20-Day, 99.13% for 50-Day and to be seated at 99.48% for 100-Day. Relative Strength Index, or RSI (14), which is a technical analysis gauge, is also used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100 for overbought and oversold. In the case of Sientra Inc., the RSI reading has hit 26.71 for 14-Day.

Mullen Automotive

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) were up 9.15% at $0.4105. MULN’s stock closed the last session at $0.38, increasing 7.30% or $0.03. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.3242 and $0.3849 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 196.42 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 107.56 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 89.99 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -94.96%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 62.67%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -74.59%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -63.13%. The stock has returned -92.81% so far this year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has a 20-day trading average at $0.3045 and the current price is -97.63% off the 52-week high compared with a 79.01% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $0.4994 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.4157. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 33.61%, which decreases to 18.10% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 51.45 to suggest the stock is neutral.

The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) shares have gained 12.82% at $0.125 in Monday’s premarket session. The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s stock subtracted -3.48% to finish the last trading session at $0.11. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.82 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.92 million shares. The shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. have retreated 11.92% in the last five days; however, they have lost -17.62% over the last month. The stock price has shed -49.10% over the last three months and has lost -93.78 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 1.13.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extension—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) stock is found to be 11.45% volatile for the week, while 11.88% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 118.47M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from the 20-day simple moving average is -6.93%, and its distance from the 50-day simple moving average is -26.05% while it has a distance of -66.22% from the 200-day simple moving average.