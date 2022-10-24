BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Is Up 2.09% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is 2.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.87% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.14, the stock is 5.90% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -3.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.23%.

The stock witnessed a 11.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.72%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 358 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $203.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.81% and -29.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.60M, and float is at 184.15M with Short Float at 15.27%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABERCROMBIE GEORGE B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ABERCROMBIE GEORGE B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $11.04 per share for a total of $55200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Thackray Helen M. (Chief R&D Officer) sold a total of 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $16.20 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Sheridan William P (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 161,139 shares at an average price of $16.88 for $2.72 million. The insider now directly holds 37,954 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -73.66% down over the past 12 months and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is -63.12% lower over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 39.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.