Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is -23.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $37.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $16.69, the stock is -11.48% and -27.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -16.48% off its SMA200. BE registered -21.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.43%.

The stock witnessed a -26.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.17%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 1719 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $994.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 93.24. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.51% and -54.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.51M, and float is at 160.29M with Short Float at 10.82%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE,the company’sEVP, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 3,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $24.64 per share for a total of $82421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Sridhar KR (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $24.59 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Griffiths Glen (EVP, Services) disposed off 2,115 shares at an average price of $24.71 for $52262.0. The insider now directly holds 345,909 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).