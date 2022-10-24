Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is -12.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.91 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRO stock was last observed hovering at around $60.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64%.

Currently trading at $61.53, the stock is 0.42% and -2.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -3.25% off its SMA200. BRO registered -6.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.15%.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.38%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has around 12023 employees, a market worth around $18.28B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.46 and Fwd P/E is 24.25. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.29% and -16.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.20M, and float is at 235.06M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $54.95 per share for a total of $98910.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12884.0 shares.

Brown & Brown Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that BROWN HUGH M (Director) bought a total of 487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $60.92 per share for $29668.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1287.0 shares of the BRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, BROWN HUGH M (Director) acquired 824 shares at an average price of $59.66 for $49160.0. The insider now directly holds 49,452 shares of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 7.29% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is -14.64% lower over the same period. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is -8.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.