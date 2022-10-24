Home  »  Industry   »  Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) – The 30.84% U...

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) – The 30.84% Upside Potential Remains

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is -59.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.47 and a high of $304.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BURL stock was last observed hovering at around $115.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.74% off its average median price target of $172.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.35% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -19.3% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.30, the stock is 2.37% and -12.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -32.21% off its SMA200. BURL registered -57.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.96%.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.40%, and is 7.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has around 14803 employees, a market worth around $8.12B and $8.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.36 and Fwd P/E is 19.67. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.05% and -60.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Burlington Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 282.80% this year.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.80M, and float is at 65.31M with Short Float at 5.93%.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.53% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.82% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -37.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.

Most Popular

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Related Posts

© 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED​

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

111365

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.