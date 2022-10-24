Cadence Bank (CADE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -9.20% Change This Year

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -9.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.04 and a high of $34.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $26.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.71% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.39% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.05, the stock is 1.51% and 1.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -1.47% off its SMA200. CADE registered -9.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.00%.

The stock witnessed a 1.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.09%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $4.93B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.25. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.73% and -21.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Cadence Bank (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bank (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.14M, and float is at 182.46M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -9.08% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -16.15% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -10.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.