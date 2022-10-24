Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) down -94.81% since start of the year

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) is -94.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CZOO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -24.84% and -44.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing -5.09% at the moment leaves the stock -83.28% off its SMA200. CZOO registered -95.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.64%.

The stock witnessed a -47.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.90%, and is -10.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.46% over the week and 13.16% over the month.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has around 2642 employees, a market worth around $243.66M and $1.19B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.37% and -96.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -474.30% this year.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 759.45M, and float is at 61.04M with Short Float at 14.86%.