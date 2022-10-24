Check out this: NetEase Inc. (NTES) could be on the verge of a big rally

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is -38.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.03 and a high of $118.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTES stock was last observed hovering at around $64.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.26% off its average median price target of $842.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.59% off the consensus price target high of $974.18 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are 88.2% higher than the price target low of $529.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.43, the stock is -16.19% and -23.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -31.63% off its SMA200. NTES registered -38.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.29%.

The stock witnessed a -20.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.51%, and is -8.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has around 32064 employees, a market worth around $42.54B and $13.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.58 and Fwd P/E is 1.74. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.95% and -47.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a “Buy”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 654.94M, and float is at 647.93M with Short Float at 0.78%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading -49.49% down over the past 12 months.