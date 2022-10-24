Check out this: NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) could be on the verge of a big rally

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) is -67.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXTP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is 19.05% and 13.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.75 million and changing -33.23% at the moment leaves the stock -30.76% off its SMA200. NXTP registered -88.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.08%.

The stock witnessed a 25.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.67%, and is 51.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.24% over the week and 20.50% over the month.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $36.74M and $8.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.73% and -90.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.90%).

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.10% this year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.51M, and float is at 88.75M with Short Float at 1.10%.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.