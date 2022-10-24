Check out this: Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) could be on the verge of a big rally

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -9.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.46 and a high of $124.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $95.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.7% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -22.86% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.29, the stock is 7.33% and 2.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -5.75% off its SMA200. PRU registered -13.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.14%.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.47%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 40916 employees, a market worth around $36.73B and $64.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.20 and Fwd P/E is 8.33. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.01% and -20.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.70% this year.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.40M, and float is at 371.59M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN ANDREW F,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 2,231 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $106.28 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13618.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Silitch Nicholas C (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $109.74 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11370.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,951 shares at an average price of $113.35 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 13,415 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -19.57% down over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is -0.45% lower over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -32.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.