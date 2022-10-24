Check out this: Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) could be on the verge of a big rally

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -25.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.24 and a high of $123.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $82.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.58%.

Currently trading at $85.07, the stock is -0.26% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -4.60% off its SMA200. ROST registered -23.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.77%.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.95%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $30.97B and $18.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.18 and Fwd P/E is 18.08. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.86% and -31.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.90% this year.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 344.88M, and float is at 342.97M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUSH MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $81.46 per share for a total of $81456.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34496.0 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.53% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -37.38% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 4.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.