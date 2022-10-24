Check out this: The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) could be on the verge of a big rally

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is -33.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.26 and a high of $74.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNS stock was last observed hovering at around $46.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $64.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.03% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 22.75% higher than the price target low of $61.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.55, the stock is -0.92% and -11.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -25.13% off its SMA200. BNS registered -27.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.92%.

The stock witnessed a -8.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.35%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has around 90978 employees, a market worth around $57.56B and $20.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.83 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.06% and -36.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.30% this year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 1.19B with Short Float at 3.06%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Who are the competitors?

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -15.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.