Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) is -81.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $24.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGNT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is -20.64% and -36.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -61.46% off its SMA200. CGNT registered -87.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.71%.

The stock witnessed a -43.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.68%, and is 4.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $210.04M and $410.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.98% and -88.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.60% this year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.68M, and float is at 65.90M with Short Float at 2.33%.