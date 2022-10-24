Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is -0.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.04 and a high of $102.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $83.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.71% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -24.81% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.87, the stock is -1.02% and -9.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -7.93% off its SMA200. ED registered 12.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.04%.

The stock witnessed a -11.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.80%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 13871 employees, a market worth around $30.18B and $14.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.58 and Fwd P/E is 17.66. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.09% and -16.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Edison Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.30M, and float is at 354.14M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 82 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cawley Timothy,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Cawley Timothy bought 80 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $87.57 per share for a total of $7006.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18619.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Cawley Timothy (Chairman, President, CEO) bought a total of 74 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $85.76 per share for $6353.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18693.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Donnley Deneen L (SVP and General Counsel) acquired 40 shares at an average price of $85.76 for $3393.0. The insider now directly holds 1,294 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -14.12% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 0.83% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 9.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.