Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -97.64% Change This Year

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) is -97.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $4.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COSM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -53.72% and -71.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.16 million and changing -9.23% at the moment leaves the stock -94.22% off its SMA200. COSM registered -98.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$148.78.

The stock witnessed a -69.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.60%, and is -54.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.96% over the week and 17.37% over the month.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $2.17M and $56.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.56% and -98.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.54M, and float is at 18.40M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) that is 21.56% higher over the past 12 months.