DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DRH Stock Is Going Next

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -6.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $10.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.01, the stock is 13.38% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -3.25% off its SMA200. DRH registered -3.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.61%.

The stock witnessed a 14.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.39%, and is 10.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $847.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.04 and Fwd P/E is 14.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.49% and -19.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.83M, and float is at 207.86M with Short Float at 2.80%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tennis William J,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tennis William J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $10.90 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading 6.51% up over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -29.66% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -20.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.