Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – The 3.05% Upside Potential Remains

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 23.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.87 and a high of $341.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $329.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.7% off its average median price target of $351.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.48% off the consensus price target high of $408.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -68.7% lower than the price target low of $202.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $340.77, the stock is 4.43% and 7.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 15.68% off its SMA200. LLY registered 41.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.26%.

The stock witnessed a 9.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.78%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $324.48B and $29.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.38 and Fwd P/E is 36.35. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.97% and -0.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 950.17M, and float is at 947.67M with Short Float at 0.61%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 3,547 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $335.48 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103.53 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,042 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $334.03 per share for $4.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 103.53 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 79,624 shares at an average price of $335.41 for $26.71 million. The insider now directly holds 103,541,335 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.25% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 22.06% higher over the same period.