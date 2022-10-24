Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) is 136.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $8.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENSV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is 47.02% and 31.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 37.41% at the moment leaves the stock 7.91% off its SMA200. ENSV registered 59.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.86%.

The stock witnessed a 51.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.77%, and is 44.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.25% over the week and 14.50% over the month.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $24.10M and $15.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.14% and -76.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.50% this year.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.44M, and float is at 10.92M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enservco Corporation (ENSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) that is -22.64% lower over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 34.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.