Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) down -50.00% since start of the year

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is -50.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.82% off the consensus price target high of $7.65 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.25% higher than the price target low of $3.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is -1.63% and -5.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 6.62% at the moment leaves the stock -39.71% off its SMA200. EQX registered -56.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.99%.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.54%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has around 683 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.27 and Fwd P/E is 42.25. Distance from 52-week low is 16.35% and -62.73% from its 52-week high.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.90% this year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.69M, and float is at 280.62M with Short Float at 5.21%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 72 times.