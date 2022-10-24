Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is -14.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.61 and a high of $37.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $28.17, the stock is 1.67% and -3.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -5.87% off its SMA200. EQH registered -16.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.97%.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.92%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $10.73B and $13.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.50 and Fwd P/E is 4.42. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.47% and -24.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.30% this year.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.90M, and float is at 374.03M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pearson Mark,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $30.02 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that SCOTT BERTRAM L (Director) sold a total of 7,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $29.87 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21429.0 shares of the EQH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Pearson Mark (President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $30.03 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 455,307 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH).