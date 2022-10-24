Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is -48.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.42 and a high of $109.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBHS stock was last observed hovering at around $53.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.68%.

Currently trading at $55.12, the stock is -1.84% and -8.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -23.86% off its SMA200. FBHS registered -42.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.85%.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.10%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has around 28056 employees, a market worth around $7.36B and $7.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.19% and -49.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.30M, and float is at 128.81M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACKAY A D DAVID,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MACKAY A D DAVID sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Thomas Martin (SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy) sold a total of 4,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $89.28 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23683.0 shares of the FBHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, PHYFER CHERI M (President, Global Plumbing) disposed off 23,715 shares at an average price of $101.15 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 20,052 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS): Who are the competitors?

Masco Corporation (MAS) is -24.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.