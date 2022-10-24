Geron Corporation (GERN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 90.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is 1.51% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 40.94% off its SMA200. GERN registered 58.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.90%.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.41%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $932.32M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.37% and -24.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.70%).

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

The shares outstanding are 403.87M, and float is at 361.92M with Short Float at 3.72%.

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 64.21% up over the past 12 months and Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is -43.05% lower over the same period. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is 7.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.