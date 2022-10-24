Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -37.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $5.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.93% off the consensus price target high of $11.88 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -39.56% lower than the price target low of $2.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is 4.81% and -2.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 6.72% at the moment leaves the stock -25.42% off its SMA200. GOL registered -39.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.90%.

The stock witnessed a -4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.51%, and is 11.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 14290 employees, a market worth around $695.29M and $2.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 544.29. Profit margin for the company is -49.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.06% and -51.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.30%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.61M, and float is at 168.42M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -19.36% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -7.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.