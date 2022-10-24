Grifols S.A. (GRFS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GRFS Stock Is Going Next

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is -45.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $13.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $6.08, the stock is -4.00% and -18.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.17 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -41.73% off its SMA200. GRFS registered -56.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.88%.

The stock witnessed a -21.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.42%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has around 27584 employees, a market worth around $4.90B and $5.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.09 and Fwd P/E is 7.41. Distance from 52-week low is 5.19% and -56.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 694.92M, and float is at 548.28M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.25% up over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is -13.19% lower over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -30.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.