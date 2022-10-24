Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 51.75% Upside

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is -64.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.47 and a high of $288.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IIPR stock was last observed hovering at around $92.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.75% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 19.17% higher than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.57, the stock is 2.28% and 0.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -32.51% off its SMA200. IIPR registered -63.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.99%.

The stock witnessed a 0.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.79%, and is 4.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $247.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.61 and Fwd P/E is 15.67. Profit margin for the company is 53.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.12% and -67.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.50% this year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.85M, and float is at 27.59M with Short Float at 7.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gold Alan D,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $97.79 per share for a total of $97792.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Gold Alan D (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $94.22 per share for $94220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the IIPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Kreitzer Gary A (Director) disposed off 2,196 shares at an average price of $30.13 for $66164.0. The insider now directly holds 28,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -16.38% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -45.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.