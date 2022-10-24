Is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) a good stock to buy now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -15.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $7.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.95% off the consensus price target high of $7.76 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 0.4% higher than the price target low of $4.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.97, the stock is 7.74% and 6.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -4.18% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -24.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.93%.

The stock witnessed a 3.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.58%, and is 8.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 112465 employees, a market worth around $29.98B and $15.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.46% and -31.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.01B, and float is at 5.97B with Short Float at 0.02%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -32.47% down over the past 12 months and Banco de Chile (BCH) that is 5.00% higher over the same period. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -9.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.