Is International Game Technology PLC (IGT) a good stock to buy now?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -35.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $32.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $18.68, the stock is 9.24% and 2.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -14.60% off its SMA200. IGT registered -36.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.47%.

The stock witnessed a 16.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.14%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.49% and -43.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.70M, and float is at 101.22M with Short Float at 4.63%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -19.62% lower over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -34.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.