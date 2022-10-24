Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) a good stock to buy now?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is -18.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.51 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $53.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $54.30, the stock is -4.47% and -13.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -17.03% off its SMA200. PEG registered -13.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.50%.

The stock witnessed a -15.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.53%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12684 employees, a market worth around $27.67B and $9.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.41% and -28.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.20% this year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 498.86M, and float is at 497.93M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chernick Rose M,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $58.19 per share for a total of $11638.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30121.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that LaRossa Ralph A (President and CEO) sold a total of 1,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $65.75 per share for $69303.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82649.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $64.31 for $12862.0. The insider now directly holds 30,321 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -14.12% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 0.83% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 9.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.