Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) is -45.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.05 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LICY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 23.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.39, the stock is -3.96% and -16.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -25.09% off its SMA200. LICY registered -52.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.20%.

The stock witnessed a -11.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.96%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $983.73M and $14.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.63% and -62.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.38M, and float is at 136.66M with Short Float at 8.87%.