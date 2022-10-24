Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is -9.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.89 and a high of $41.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.65%.

Currently trading at $26.30, the stock is 4.87% and -5.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 11.21% at the moment leaves the stock -1.32% off its SMA200. LAC registered 1.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.34%.

The stock witnessed a -3.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.44%, and is 18.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 45.66. Distance from 52-week low is 39.23% and -36.72% from its 52-week high.

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.52M, and float is at 112.55M with Short Float at 8.08%.