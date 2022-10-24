LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) on Track to Reach $87.00 in a Year

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is -6.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.46 and a high of $112.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYB stock was last observed hovering at around $79.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.12% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.56% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -26.4% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.16, the stock is 5.95% and 0.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -11.10% off its SMA200. LYB registered -10.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.34%.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.14%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $27.56B and $53.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.99 and Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.97% and -26.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 294.90% this year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.00M, and float is at 254.97M with Short Float at 1.98%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMurray Michael C.,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that McMurray Michael C. sold 33,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $110.94 per share for a total of $3.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39612.0 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Bindra Jagjeet S. (Director) sold a total of 2,640 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $111.44 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7020.0 shares of the LYB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Guilfoyle James D (EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn) disposed off 1,250 shares at an average price of $114.59 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 35,971 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).