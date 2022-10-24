Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 86.33% Upside

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) is -93.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 86.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -8.61% and -33.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -83.88% off its SMA200. MIGI registered -95.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.01%.

The stock witnessed a -29.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.75%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.09% over the week and 17.95% over the month.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $39.51M and $69.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.48% and -97.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.60M, and float is at 65.21M with Short Float at 0.27%.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.