Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) on Track to Reach $241.00 in a Year

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -30.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $203.65 and a high of $299.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $204.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.17% off its average median price target of $241.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.07% off the consensus price target high of $274.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -16.88% lower than the price target low of $178.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.04, the stock is -3.49% and -11.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -17.01% off its SMA200. NSC registered -26.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.55%.

The stock witnessed a -7.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.74%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $49.35B and $11.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.58 and Fwd P/E is 14.52. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.16% and -30.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.70M, and float is at 231.12M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaw Alan H.,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $241.28 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32255.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Squires James A (Director) sold a total of 105,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $248.81 per share for $26.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42728.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Shaw Alan H. (President & CEO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $241.84 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 34,255 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -17.62% down over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -21.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.