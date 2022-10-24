NOV Inc. (NOV) up 59.85% since start of the year

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is 59.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.46 and a high of $24.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOV stock was last observed hovering at around $19.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67%.

Currently trading at $21.66, the stock is 24.30% and 23.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.92 million and changing 8.35% at the moment leaves the stock 21.81% off its SMA200. NOV registered 46.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.88%.

The stock witnessed a 30.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.01%, and is 21.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

NOV Inc. (NOV) has around 27043 employees, a market worth around $8.92B and $6.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.45. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.01% and -9.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

NOV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.80M, and float is at 390.24M with Short Float at 3.84%.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NOV Inc. (NOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON DAVID D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HARRISON DAVID D sold 3,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $52941.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91185.0 shares.

NOV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that ARMSTRONG GREG L (Director) sold a total of 10,381 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $18.99 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82724.0 shares of the NOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, MATTSON ERIC L (Director) disposed off 9,819 shares at an average price of $19.15 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 67,281 shares of NOV Inc. (NOV).

NOV Inc. (NOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 46.97% up over the past 12 months and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is 9.89% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 33.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.