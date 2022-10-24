Novartis AG (NVS) on Track to Reach $87.93 in a Year

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -11.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.09 and a high of $94.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $75.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $87.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.94% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -9.58% lower than the price target low of $70.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.10, the stock is 1.23% and -3.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -9.33% off its SMA200. NVS registered -8.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.57%.

The stock witnessed a -0.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.43%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 108000 employees, a market worth around $185.78B and $52.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.77. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.06% and -18.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 202.30% this year.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.20B, and float is at 2.18B with Short Float at 0.26%.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.25% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -17.38% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 24.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.