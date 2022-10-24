OGN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Organon & Co. (OGN) Now

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is -22.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.88 and a high of $39.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.24% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.68, the stock is -2.21% and -13.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -27.13% off its SMA200. OGN registered -33.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.60%.

The stock witnessed a -9.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.80%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Organon & Co. (OGN) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $6.21B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.45 and Fwd P/E is 4.46. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.50% and -40.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Organon & Co. (OGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organon & Co. (OGN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organon & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.33M, and float is at 254.17M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Organon & Co. (OGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 27 times.

Organon & Co. (OGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.25% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 4.88% higher over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 41.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.