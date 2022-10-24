Olin Corporation (OLN) Is Down -13.96% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is -13.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.33 and a high of $67.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $47.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.78% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -23.73% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.49, the stock is 7.87% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing 4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -6.12% off its SMA200. OLN registered -4.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.76%.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.90%, and is 5.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 7750 employees, a market worth around $7.36B and $9.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.21 and Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.74% and -26.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olin Corporation (OLN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.50% this year.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.20M, and float is at 144.38M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VARILEK JAMES A,the company’sEVP & COO. SEC filings show that VARILEK JAMES A sold 3,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $57.81 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Sumner R Nichole (VP & Controller) sold a total of 9,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $64.83 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12242.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, VARILEK JAMES A (EVP & COO) disposed off 28,265 shares at an average price of $64.76 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 17,761 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -20.91% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -23.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.