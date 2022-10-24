Positives for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) as stock gains in recent trading

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is -13.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $27.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.84% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.84% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.82, the stock is 34.58% and 32.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 11.16% at the moment leaves the stock 77.19% off its SMA200. AEHR registered -4.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.88%.

The stock witnessed a 35.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.49%, and is 40.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 10.34% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $633.34M and $55.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.87 and Fwd P/E is 20.02. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.28% and -23.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.45M, and float is at 25.13M with Short Float at 11.77%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SLAYEN HOWARD T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SLAYEN HOWARD T sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that DANESH FARIBA (Director) sold a total of 2,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $20.00 per share for $46500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9995.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, SPINK KENNETH B. (VP of Finance and CFO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $18.65 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 127,673 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -26.58% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -34.26% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is -28.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.