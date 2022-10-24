Positives for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) as stock gains in recent trading

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is -44.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $78.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.19% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.32% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 4.27% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.08, the stock is 5.75% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -19.96% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -19.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.51%.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.03%, and is 8.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 7241 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.71 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.39% and -44.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.86M, and float is at 146.85M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 96 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH GARY B,the company’sPresident, CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH GARY B sold 3,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $40.44 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Rothenstein David M (Sr. VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $40.32 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, ALEXANDER STEPHEN B (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $40.32 for $80640.0. The insider now directly holds 23,470 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -23.15% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is -8.83% lower over the same period.