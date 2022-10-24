Positives for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) as stock gains in recent trading

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is -7.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.01 and a high of $195.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $147.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.97% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.22% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.32% lower than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.49, the stock is 7.29% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.13% off its SMA200. MAR registered -1.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.49%.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.33%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 120000 employees, a market worth around $49.71B and $17.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.03 and Fwd P/E is 20.24. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.16% and -21.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 507.20% this year.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.20M, and float is at 264.28M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIPPEAU ERIC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HIPPEAU ERIC sold 13,987 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $158.77 per share for a total of $2.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14461.0 shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that LEE DEBRA L (Director) sold a total of 2,145 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $171.30 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1224.0 shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Smith Craig S. (Group President) disposed off 3,647 shares at an average price of $185.00 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 19,252 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -29.65% down over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is -7.26% lower over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is -25.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.