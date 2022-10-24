Positives for Pentair plc (PNR) as stock gains in recent trading

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is -45.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.70 and a high of $80.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $39.62, the stock is -3.85% and -10.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -22.75% off its SMA200. PNR registered -47.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $PetroChina Company Limited and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $Panera Bread Company.

The stock witnessed a -3.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.59%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 11250 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.63 and Fwd P/E is 10.59. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.38% and -50.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Pentair plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year.

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.80M, and float is at 163.88M with Short Float at 4.55%.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rolchigo Philip M.,the company’sEVP & Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rolchigo Philip M. sold 2,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $47.90 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21339.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that GLENN T MICHAEL (Director) sold a total of 6,307 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $74.80 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23746.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -26.38% down over the past 12 months and Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) that is -13.53% lower over the same period. Xylem Inc. (XYL) is -26.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.