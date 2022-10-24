Positives for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) as stock gains in recent trading

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is -72.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $35.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -30.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.21, the stock is -9.76% and -20.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -33.40% off its SMA200. TGTX registered -83.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.93%.

The stock witnessed a -14.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.22%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 8.86% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $797.34M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.71% and -85.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.00%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.78M, and float is at 133.28M with Short Float at 13.79%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEISS MICHAEL S,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that WEISS MICHAEL S sold 30,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $18.31 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.99 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) sold a total of 9,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $18.31 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) disposed off 75,312 shares at an average price of $19.20 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 578,136 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading -14.57% down over the past 12 months and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is -55.85% lower over the same period.