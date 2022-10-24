PSHG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Now

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) is -92.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSHG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is 4.87% and -0.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -82.60% off its SMA200. PSHG registered -94.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.62%.

The stock witnessed a 17.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.46%, and is 6.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week and 13.42% over the month.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $8.13M and $44.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.10% and -95.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.20% this year.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.40M, and float is at 22.81M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.