Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is -33.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.28 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.45% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.26, the stock is -4.44% and -12.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -18.33% off its SMA200. SBH registered -25.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.09%.

The stock witnessed a -8.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.45%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.97 and Fwd P/E is 5.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.69% and -43.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.70% this year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.94M, and float is at 105.56M with Short Float at 10.67%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goss John Howard JR,the company’sSVP & President, Sally Beauty. SEC filings show that Goss John Howard JR sold 21,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $17.76 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20179.0 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Mulder Susan R (Director) sold a total of 2,901 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $21.00 per share for $60921.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Mulder Susan R (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $52500.0. The insider now directly holds 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH).